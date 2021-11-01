Police use water cannons to contain protesters against Bolsonaro in Padua, Italy | World

In the region of the city of Padua, Italy, there was police repression against protesters against the presence of Jair Bolsonaro this Monday (1). Police used a water cannon against them.

The president of Brazil traveled to the region after attending a G20 meeting in Rome.

It is the second day in a row that police or security guards around Bolsonaro in Italy use violence against people who are not there to demonstrate in favor of the president.

On Sunday, at the end of the G20 summit, Bolsonaro went for a walk around the Brazilian embassy, ​​in the center of Rome. Security guards or police pushed and beat journalists who tried to approach them to ask questions. The attacks followed Bolsonaro’s hostile treatment of journalists. Globo correspondent Leonardo Monteiro and journalists from Folha and other media were attacked.

On Monday, Bolsonaro traveled to Anguillara Veneta, where he received the title of honorary citizen from the city. A great-grandfather of President Bolsonaro was born in the city.

Initially scheduled to take place at City Hall headquarters, the ceremony to grant the title was transferred to a 17th-century residence in the region. Bolsonaro received the honor in front of nearly 200 guests, including relatives and city councilors.

“I am thrilled to be here. I think I can see it. This is where my grandparents left. I am pleased to be among so many good people,” Bolsonaro said at the start of the meeting, according to Italian agency AGI, as most of the press vehicles were denied access.

There were two demonstrations in the city, one against him, and one in favor.

Last week, the Diocese of Paduafez made an appeal to Bolsonaro.

In the statement released on Wednesday (27), the Diocese of Padua also asked Bolsonaro to “be a promoter of policies that respect justice, health and the environment”:

“The Diocese of Padua, becoming a spokesman for a widespread feeling and by virtue of the bond that unites Brazil with our land, takes the opportunity of President Bolsonaro’s possible visit to Anguillara Veneta to sincerely ask him to be a promoter of respectful policies for justice, health and the environment, especially to support the poor,” says the text.

The document also highlights the figures of priests Ezechiele Ramin and Ruggero Ruvoletto, both murdered by gunmen in Brazil, and states that, in recent months, the Brazilian bishops “are strongly denouncing violence, abuse, exploitation of religion, environmental devastation and ‘the aggravation of a serious health, economic, ethical, social and political crisis, intensified by the pandemic'”.