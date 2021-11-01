Pope Francis asks the faithful to pray that the ‘Cry of the Earth’ will be heard at COP-26 – Sustainability

O Pope Francis he asked the faithful to pray that “the cry of the Earth and that of the poor” be heard by the participants of the Climate Conference (COP-26), which begins this Sunday, 31. “May this meeting produce efficient responses, offering concrete hope for future generations”, he told the crowd present at the Saint Peter’s Square.

Also this Sunday, the Pope signed a text in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, in which he says it is “time to act, and act together” against climate change, the pandemic and poverty. In the periodical, he pointed out that the ecological and social crises have become deadly because of covid-19.

“However, let us not forget that crises are also windows of opportunity: they are occasions to recognize and learn from past mistakes,” he wrote. “It’s time to think big, rethink our priorities and reprogram our future.”

The text is part of the book’s preface Laudato si’ Reader. An Alliance of Care for Our Common House (Praised Sejas, Reader. An Alliance of Attention to Our Common Home, in free translation), with reflections and reports on the reception of Francisco’s encyclical Laudato si, dedicated to the defense of the environment. The e-book will be available for free download on November 12th./With AFP and AP information