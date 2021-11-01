Portuguese journalist ‘predicts’ the coach’s return

Disputed at Benfica and with a crisis at Flamengo, Jorge Jesus was named future coach by Portuguese newspaper

the phase of Benfica it’s not good. With two wins in the last six games, the team lost its unbeaten record of the season and the leadership of the Portuguese Championship. The fact increased the pressure on Jorge Jesus at the club.

And, for journalist Luís Pedro Sousa, from the newspaper record, the Portuguese coach has never stopped keeping his relationship with the Flamengo and that he has yet to return to Brazilian football.

“Jorge Jesus, as he has done again, is winking at Flamengo. I remember an interview with Jorge Jesus when he arrived at Benfica. In this conversation, in July of last year, he showed pride, satisfaction for returning to Benfica, but I invite people to review the interview”, said the journalist.

“He spent most of his time saying that he missed Flamengo, always winking at Flamengo. Jorge Jesus, and here I am doing ‘futurology’, will end up returning to Flamengo, we just have to see when,” he added.

For him, Jesus will only renew with Benfica if he is crowned Portuguese champion or in some other tournament. “[Os maus resultados] they will feed the continuity or not of Jorge Jesus’ soap opera. He is in the last year of his contract. Benfica has not yet taken a step towards the renewal of this contract”.

“Benfica will see at the end of the season, for sure, if it’s worth it or not to renew with Jorge Jesus. And I think it’s only worth renewing if Benfica are Portuguese champions and win another title“, finished.

It is worth remembering that, last week, the coach returned to comment on his relationship with Fla, stating that he is ‘packed’ because of the risks of his position.

“Am I satisfied to be liked by the fans of a club? I just didn’t stay if I was insensitive. It was images that touched me. I don’t know my future, my contract ends at the end of the season and the my suitcase is always packed at the door. A coach lives on results. Right now, Benfica is my home. I came to Portugal with a well-defined objective”, he stated.