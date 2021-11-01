Portuguese journalist says Jorge Jesus should return to Flamengo: ‘We only have to see when’ | Flamengo

Jorge Jesus AFP

Published 10/31/2021 6:46 PM

Rio – The name of Jorge Jesus has returned with force to Flamengo in recent days. After the screams of red and black fans at Maracanã on the day of the elimination of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, the coach was asked about a possible return to Flamengo and stated that “he always has his bag packed”. Portuguese journalist Luís Pedro Souza, from Jornal Record, said he believes that Mister’s return to Rubro-Negro should happen in a matter of time.

“Jorge Jesus, as he has done again, is winking at Flamengo. I remember an interview with Jorge Jesus when he arrived at Benfica. In this conversation, in July of last year, he showed pride, satisfaction for returning to Benfica, but I invite people to review the interview. He spent most of his time saying he missed Flamengo, always winking at Flamengo. Jorge Jesus, and here I’m doing ‘futurology’, he’ll end up coming back to Flamengo, we just have to see when,” he stated.

The journalist also analyzed the passage of Jorge Jesus at Benfica. In the opinion of Luís Pedro Souza, Mister will need to win titles in the current season to have his contract renewed.

“The bad results will feed the soap opera whether Jorge Jesus will continue or not. He is in the last year of his contract. Benfica has not yet taken a step towards the renewal of this contract. Benfica will see at the end of the season, for sure, if it’s worth it or not to renew with Jorge Jesus. And I think it’s only worth renewing if Benfica are Portuguese champions and win another title,” he said.