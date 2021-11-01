Pre-Market: Truck drivers, tax and weather: starting November like that

Opportunities of the Day – Based on the success of Fixed Income Week last week, we decided that this pre-holiday deserved a “little boy”. We will bring, at 10 am, a new opportunity for you. A title unlike any we offered last week. Spoiler: drip-drip. Be aware of your email, application and official Vitreo channels at 10am

Good morning guys!

On the first business day of the penultimate month of the year, Asian markets rally, led by post-election mood in Japan.

There, stocks advanced on Monday (1), with the Tokyo index rising 2.2% after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition maintained a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election, despite losing a few seats. .

Attention will now turn to the prospects for a fiscal stimulus package as Japan surfs its economic recovery. Additionally, we could cite record-breaking South Korean exports in October as an additional factor in the strengths of Asian markets this week.

Around here, the week will be shorter with the All Souls Day holiday tomorrow (2), which will close the markets. Without a market here, investors will follow a busy schedule from afar.

The main event of the week will be the conclusion of the US monetary policy meeting, on Wednesday (3), which is expected to announce the beginning of the “tapering” (a reduction of US$ 120 billion in monthly purchases of central bank assets).

On Thursday (4), we will have the Bank of England also disclosing its position, not to mention the OPEC+ meeting on the same day, which is under pressure to increase oil production.

To see…

Assessing the possibility of a strike by truck drivers

In Brazil, despite tomorrow’s holiday, we continue with Brasília being our main market driver, while we are following a predominantly positive earnings season, at least so far.

In a very important week for Auxílio Brasil, the vote of the PEC of Precatório is expected for Wednesday, after having been postponed several times in recent days – it is worth remembering that, if it fails to approve the question of precatório by the Legislature, the government will define a plan B, which should go through the return of emergency aid.

Before that, however, the possibility of a strike by truck drivers starting today should generate volatility.

Apparently, the most representative entities of truck drivers will not join the strike called for this Monday.

A positive factor is that the tankers segment will be out of the standstill; that is, the risk of fuel supply problems is low.

The current picture differs from 2018 in some points:

i) the 2018 strike was not a movement of autonomous truck drivers, but a process organized by the transport companies and with the support of the agro – since then, the participation of the autonomous transport company has fallen and today represents less than a third of the cargo movement;

ii) there was an improvement in the government’s learning curve in terms of monitoring and intelligence through the security forces involved;

iii) the beginning of November represents a heating up of production and cargo flow (Black Friday, Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties) – the common truck driver tends to take advantage of the moment;

iv) the current government still maintains a good communication channel with the category, especially after the announcement of the R$ 400 aid.

Therefore, the assessment is that there will be no significant adhesion, even because there is no unified agenda in the movement.

The most likely situation is that there is a situation similar to what happened on February 1st, when these same leaders attempted a strike – the government’s strategy will be to demobilize any blockade attempt with the support of the Federal Highway Police.

Post-Big Techs

Big Techs’ corporate results are now in the past and investors seem calmer. Apart from the unimpressive results of Apple and Amazon, which pointed to problems in the supply chain, the other numbers were positive.

Microsoft has now taken the crown of Apple’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion. Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Merck also supported the US indices.

Consequently, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in new record closes (the 59th and 39th record closes for the year, respectively), while the Nasdaq Composite ended its 38th record close for 2021.

After a setback in September, pressured by monetary and fiscal revisions in Washington, the S&P 500 rose 6.9% in October, in its best monthly performance since last November.

The Dow accumulated a high of 5.8% in the month, with the Nasdaq advancing 7.3%. More results will come this week, but investors will return to worrying about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do next.

Monetary tightening? Maybe you don’t need to worry

Members of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meet on Wednesday, when all are expected to announce the end of the central bank’s emergency stimulus program, reducing their monthly purchases of $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed’s stance on “transitional” inflation will also be crucial. As far as rates are concerned, the federal funds futures markets are effectively pricing at least two 25 basis point increases in the target rate by the end of 2022, in line with what was announced of “tapering” by mid-year. next year.

Despite common sense, tight monetary policy cycles have historically been positive for equities. The exceptions were in the 1970s, when inflation was countercyclical and the Fed tightened despite slowing growth.

In regular cycles, the Fed raises rates only when the economy and corporate results warrant a tougher policy stance.

Higher rates tend to drive valuations down, but earnings growth is usually strong enough to offset the decline.

Write it down!

On the eve of the All Souls’ holiday, we continue to monitor the chance of a stoppage of autonomous truck drivers.

Other than that, we have corporate results and release from the Ministry of Economy on the result of the trade balance in October.

In the US, the ISM business sentiment survey will be delivered.

For the week, still abroad, the highlight is the job numbers for October on Friday, which should report a gain of 435,000 non-agricultural payrolls and an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.8%.

What changes in my life?

After a weaker-than-expected G20 over the weekend, traders should be on the lookout for COP26. Since yesterday, world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the climate summit.

As we have seen, there is concern that the climate crisis could trigger the next financial meltdown, especially after the wave of “green inflation” we have seen around the world since the third quarter.

The climate crisis is slowly brewing with potentially disastrous ramifications.

To illustrate, early last month, the US Financial Stability Oversight Board for the first time singled out climate change as an emerging and growing threat to US financial stability.

In other words, extreme weather events associated with higher temperatures are already imposing significant economic costs, but the problem is likely to worsen in the coming years.

To limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst effects of the climate crisis, for example, the United Nations warned that the world needs to reduce the production of fossil fuels – today, only when it comes to oil, we have a demand of nearly 100 million barrels of oil per day.

It is a debate we currently have, as we are feeling firsthand that a faster-than-planned transition can be equally harmful to world economies, especially with the erosion of the population’s purchasing power – pressure on energy prices and inflation.

Another problem is the identification of gas emissions. It is estimated that more than 70% of some of the world’s top corporate issuers have not reliably disclosed the effects of weather risk in their 2020 financial statements.

In light of this, countries are convening negotiators at COP26 to discuss a way to modernize disclosures so that companies can work within a consistent framework for presenting their data to better control emissions.

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann