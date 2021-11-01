probable escalations, embezzlements and where to watch

This Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians and Chapecoense face off for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The game will be the first in which Timão will be able to count on 100% of the audience capacity of its stadium in the tournament. Timão will not have goalkeeper Cássio, but defender João Victor returns to the team. The team from Santa Catarina plays its first game after coach Pintado resigns and will be led by interim Felipe Endres.







Cantillo and Felipe Silva in the game the teams played in the opening round, in Chapecó (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians) Photo: Throw!

After suffering a tie suffered in the stoppage time with Internacional, which ended with a score of 2-2, in Porto Alegre, the team led by Sylvinho this time will not have Cassio. He took the third yellow card and will be replaced by Matheus Donelli. João Victor, on the other hand, resumes his post in the main defense after being replaced by Raul Gustavo in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Midfielder Xavier, sent off in the South, is another confirmed casualty of the São Paulo team.

In Chapecoense, Brasileirão’s lantern, Felipe Endres tries to make the team surprise after taking over from Pintado, who resigned after the 3-0 defeat by Bahia, in Salvador. With Bruno Silva, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner all injured, he will change the three-man scheme to climb a four-man line. Defender Ignacio, who didn’t play Bahia for contractual reasons, returns to the team.

See all information about the match:

CORINTHIANS X CHAPECOENSE

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP).

Date/Time: 11/01/2021, at 9:30 pm.

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG).

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG).

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG).

Where to follow: Premiere

CORINTHIANS

Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Du Queiroz); Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Suspended: Xavier (straight red) and Cassio (3rd yellow).

Hanging: Fábio Santos, Roni, Cantillo and Marquinhos.

Return from suspension: João Victor (3rd yellow).

CHAPECOENSE

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Joilson and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Anselmo Ramon and Kaio Nunes. Technician: Felipe Endres (interim).

Suspended: –

Hanging: Jordan, Ignacio, Bruno Silva, Denner and Derlan.

Return from suspension: –