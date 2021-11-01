PSG is already considering terminating Sergio Ramos’s contract, which causes ‘maelstrom’ internally, says the newspaper

Without having made his debut for PSG yet, Sergio Ramos’ situation in the French team is complicated and termination is not ruled out

Without having debuted by Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos have the contract termination considered. According to the newspaper le Parisien, the defender is no longer unanimous in the French club.

O PSG back to field by French Championship on Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against the Bordeaux, with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

“The trust that some placed in the defender when he was signed, or even after his hamstring injury a few weeks later, is no longer unbreakable. So much so that the option of breaking the contract, even if it’s not on the table to this day, it is no longer science fiction. PSG is beginning to admit that it may have been mistaken”, details the French vehicle.

In an interview with the newspaper le Parisien, Leonardo, sporting director of the PSG, spoke about the situation of defender Sergio Ramos. The defender, who was hired in the current season of Real Madrid, has not yet debuted for the French team.

“We knew everything,” explained the Brazilian, who tried to make it clear that the defender’s medical situation was well known at the time of signing, four months ago.

The year 2021 was not easy for the Spanish. The defender operated on his left knee in February, had a calf problem, was a victim of COVID-19 and injured his Achilles tendon.

Ramos’ last game was six months ago, against Chelsea, in the Champions League.