PUBG Mobile – Redemption Code for Today, October 31, 2021

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today: The game offers many items to attract more players. items are skins, outfits and more. however, the items do not affect gameplay. Check below a list with several codes for you to redeem in the Battle Royale game.
To buy items, players will need to spend UC (That’s money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.
–Continues after advertising–
You can earn many premium items in the PUBG Mobile Game, such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.
PUBG Mobile Redemption Code Today, October 31, 2021
Mobile redeem code Today October 31, 2021
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- UKUZBZGWF –
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUGBMOBILENP
|LEVKIN2QPCZ
|Racer Set (Gold)
|DKJU9GTDSM
|1000 Silver Fragments
|EKJONARKJO
|Redeem code for the M416 First Weapon Skins (5000 Users)
|BAPPZBZXF5
|UMP-45 Gun Skin
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|TIFZBHZK4A
|legendary clothing
|RNUZBZ9QQ
|random clothes
|SD31G84FCC
|AKM Glacier Skin
|KARZBZYTR
|Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Furtive Brigade Set
|JJCZCDZJ9U
|golden pan
- BPHEZDZV9G – Heart (Chicken)
- BMTDZBZPRD – Jungle Tusk Parachute (1d)
- PUBGMCREATIVE – White Rabbit Set (1d)
- SD16Z66XHH – Get a Free SCAR-L Weapon Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Earn Free Escort
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Weapon Skin
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promotional Code
- TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycles
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink and Pretty in Pink Headpiece Set
- BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set
- TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin for first 5000 players only
- S78FTU2XJ – New Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Legendary New Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Rescue Code
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Earn Free Emotes
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Legendary New Outfit
- SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Pistol
- 5FG10D33 – Free Legendary New Outfit
PUBG MOBILE – Titans: Last Stand Redeem Codes:
- GODZILLAVSKONG
- TITANSLASTSTAND
- 25 DE MAIOPUBGMOBILE
- MONSTER DETECTED
- GODZILLAKONG
- DUCKYPUBGM
- KALFANPUBGM
- SOLOKINGPUBGM
- QADEERPUBGM
- DRPIKACHUPUBGM
- R3HABPUBGM
To redeem the codes, just access the official website of PUBG Mobile. You enter your Character ID, code and reward will appear in game messages.
How to redeem mobile PUBG codes
There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.
Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.
–Continues after advertising–
Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”.
Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered.
Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.
How do I get a PUBG redemption code?
You will also enjoy reading:
Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.
Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.
Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.
Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.
PUBG Mobile
PUBG MOBILE is a mobile Battle Royale created independently by Tencent Game’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and officially licensed by PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.
It was released globally in March 2018. Built on Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.
One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.
Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.
–Continues after advertising–