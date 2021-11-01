Público vibrates with Cauã Reymond’s double brother; know the secret to duplicating the heartthrob in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ | a place in the sun

They asked so much that the Lord doubled! Cauã Reymond returns to prime time in Um Lugar ao Sol, in double dose, like the twins Christian and Christofer , and the stuntman chosen for this mission was none other than Pavel Reymond , brother of the artist. The meeting of the two at Fantástico this Sunday, 10/31, to talk about the relationship inside and outside the scene, caused the biggest commotion on the internet.

“This one is very special, it’s a stunt double full of love”, declared the actor in an interview with Renata Capucci. Pavel added: “It brought us closer together. Now it has become a professional union.”

To voice his brother, the 33-year-old actor said he had to go through some physical changes. He gained 5 kg.

“I had to gain muscle mass, especially in the upper part, which had a lot of influence on the camera,” said Pavel, who has a degree in Veterinary Medicine.

“He was extremely brave, it’s not easy to get on a set of a 9:00 soap opera with a complex plot”, praised his eight-year-old brother.

If the soap opera was not enough to strengthen this affective bond between the brothers, the story of the twins played by Cauã has points in common with the real life of the two.

“I could value more being close to my brother, the love we have for each other, the friendship we cultivate. It’s a job that, as it talks about two abandoned boys, speaks a lot about our mother,” said Cauã.

“She was adopted. It was a story of resilience. When I got the script, I saw that it reminded us a lot of our mother, she always wanted this union very much”, explained Pável.

Thus, they managed to fulfill the last wish of Denise Marques, who died in 2019 from cancer. She asked Cauã and Pavel to go together.

“We lost our mother two years ago. She is certainly very happy”, believes the 41-year-old actor.

In addition to doing the double of his brother, Pavel also got a character to call his in the plot of Licia Manzo, with artistic direction of Mauritius Farias. He’s going to make an appearance as Josiah.

✅ Christian and Christofer will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia. The second is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by the adoptive parents. Shortly after this fact, Christian is dropped off at a shelter by his biological father.

✅ Hoping to find Christofer/Renato, Christian moves to Rio de Janeiro. In “Cidade Maravilhosa”, our protagonist will fall in love with Lara (AndréiaHorta), who is in the student city of Gastronomia.

✅ In love, the young man gives up the inglorious search for his lost brother and sets a new goal: to marry Lara and open a small business with the young woman. But Ravi (Juan Paiva) is wrongfully arrested, accused of a robbery he didn’t commit, and Christian needs to raise the bail money.

✅ To get Ravi out of jail, Christian agrees to do a job for the drug trade and ends up threatened with death. No way out, he agrees to flee to Minas with Lara.

✅ But on the night of the escape, by chance, he finds himself in front of Christofer/Renato. After an intense night together, the brothers will be separated again, but this time, in a permanent way.

✅ Unstable and troubled, when he learns of his brother’s debt, Renato climbs the hill in his place and is killed by drug dealers.

✅ After being mistaken for the doorman of the Christofer/Renato building, the boy’s mother and even his girlfriend, the exuberant Barbara (Alinne Moraes), Christian takes the place of his dead brother. Leave all the past behind.

✅ Incognito, he watches Lara bury her brother’s supposed body as if it were his own and moves on to a new life, where he will have to deal with the consequences of his choice. Only one person knows the whole truth: Ravi.