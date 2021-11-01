Rafaella Justus poses with her stepmother and Ticiane Pinheiro comments

The girl Rafaella Justus was enchanted when she appeared with her stepmother and Ticiane Pinheiro made a point of commenting

The girl Rafaella Justus, 12, delighted when she appeared with her stepmother, digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, and her baby sister, little one-year-old Vicky. The girl, her stepmother and her baby sister traveled to Trancoso in Bahia accompanied by businessman Roberto Justus.

AND Rafaella Justus showed a cute photo in which both she, Ana Paula and Vicky appeared dressed as little bats. When showing the photo, Rafinha said: “Bats check! Love it too much!”. Ana Paula Siebert already commented on the fact that Vicky is all smiling in the photo: “Bat and her little bats! Who are you at the party?! Me and Rafa or Vicky?! We got into the Halloween mood, but there’s always the one that doesn’t! Hahaha Endless love! Looks of @le_infance girls who are more and more outdone in their creations!”.

In front of the photo, presenter Ticiane Pinheiro made a point of praising her daughter, her ex-husband’s current wife and baby Vicky. She commented: “I loved it!”. And internet users were just praise for the presenter’s comment. “I really admire your relationship! Congratulations”, commented an internet user. Another internet user still stated: “Rafinha is certainly growing up happy and loved by everyone!”.

Both Ana Paula Siebert and Ticiane Pinheiro have already made a point of explaining that they have a good relationship. Ana Paula even denied the rumors that Ticiane was not being talked to. She explained that the two always talk to discuss matters relating to Rafinha. “We always talk about Rafa. We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story and especially Rafa. So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for the good and harmony of everyone in the family, because that’s what matters”, said Ana Paula.

the own Rafaella Justus he also explained that his parents and his stepmother and stepfather have a good relationship. She also said that she is divided between the houses of both parents and that she spends some days with Justus and others with Tici.

Tell us what you think!