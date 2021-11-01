Raphael Veiga is chosen as the Playmaker at Palmeiras and has an interview interrupted by invasion; video | palm trees

A small group passed the blockades of the Arena Grêmio grandstands and headed towards the VAR booth, located near the entrance to the locker rooms, and ransacked it. When the rush started, Veiga went inside the stadium (look above).

The video referee’s team helped to signal a penalty for Palmeiras in the first half – correctly scored according to Central do Apito – and annulled what would be Grêmio’s equalizer, 41 minutes into the second half, for offside.

While the result keeps Grêmio in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, Palmeiras returned to the vice-leadership with 52 points, seven behind the leader Atlético-MG, who has a game in hand.

With the two goals on Sunday afternoon, Raphael Veiga reached 15 in the season and extended the distance as top scorer alviverde in the season.

