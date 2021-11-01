Red Bull Bragantino does not fear rejection as RB Leipzig had in Germany – 10/31/2021

Semifinalist in the Champions League in the 2019/20 season, RB Leipzig suffered great rejection in German football precisely with the entry of Red Bull, causing discomfort with the club’s growth in a way considered artificial by the presence of a multinational. While it starts to stand out in relevant competitions in Brazil and South America, Red Bull Bragantino is not afraid that it will have the same problem.

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, the executive director of football Tiago Scuro says he does not believe that Red Bull Bragantino will run a similar risk to that of RB Leipzig in relation to the fans of other Brazilian clubs, although he recognizes that the club will be uncomfortable as it gains success.

“I don’t think so, it’s obvious that this relationship will change as Red Bull Bragantino starts to bother more on the field, but even in situations where we face big brands in Brazilian football and win the game, we have a lot of positioning more rational within that environment,” says Scuro.

“There was a lot of rejection in Germany, I think that this more intense rejection has passed too, because Leipzig managed in recent years to become a great brand of German football in European competitions as well, reaching the Champions semifinal and so on, so I think that it will also bring a different value. I don’t think so, I think it does increase the discomfort, I hope it will increase, that we can be more successful on the field, but I don’t believe it will go at that intensity or in that proportion,” he adds.

The director says that the club has been working receptively in relation to other fans precisely so that there is a healthy relationship with fans of other clubs, passing the image of a friendly club.

“We’ve been working hard so that it doesn’t go, so that we can be a club that relates in a healthy way with all the fans, so, as soon as possible, we welcome the visiting fans in Bragança Paulista, in our stadium , in relationships on social networks in a healthy way, in an extroverted way, with any club whatsoever, so we have been working to try to make the club more and more friendly to every football fan,” he concludes.

