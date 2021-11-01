Reformulation? Palmeiras defines 4-player departures for 2022

Palmeiras must have Leila Pereira as president for the 2022 season and on top of the club’s only candidate for the presidency, they expect to be joined. Departures will also take place at Alviverde and some athletes have already defined their future.
Torcedores.com shows a list of four players who should leave Palmeiras in 2022. Only a twist could define their permanence at the club. Check out:
jailson
The goalkeeper has a contract with Verdão until the end of this season and should not be renewed. It is not in the plans of the new direction of Alviverde to renew with Jailson and the exit should open more space for Vinicius.
Luan Silva
With only one game played, forward Luan Silva, 22, should end his cycle as a player for Palmeiras at the end of this season. Suffering from injuries since before being hired, the shirt 9 of Verdão should not have his loan contract renewed with Vitória,
vitinho
Palmeiras made a proposal to expand the loan contract of midfielder Vitinho, from Cruzeiro, in addition to activating a purchase clause of 1.8 million euros, which in converted values reaches R$ 11.6 million. However, the Minas Gerais club did not accept and the tendency is for the player to return to Fox.
marine
Striker of the under-20 team of Palmeiras, Colombian Marino Hinestroza will not be bought by Palmeiras and will leave the club next season. The 19-year-old player is on loan at Verdão until the end of this year and the club decided not to exercise the option to purchase 70% of the economic rights for US$ 1.8 million.
