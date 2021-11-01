Remember what happens to Maria Isis at the end of the telenovela









On November 5th, “Império” comes to an end on TV Globo and the viewer must remember what happens to some of the main characters. One of them is Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa). Fuxico will refresh your memory.

As the public has seen, in the final stretch of the serial, the romance between the little redhead and the commander (Alexander Nero) starts to cool down.

With no time for kitten, Zé Alfredo says: “I love you a lot, but I can’t live like this, I’m going back to my house.”

In the last meeting, the two kiss and look at each other with emotion. He still hands the young woman an envelope and tells her that she should only open it if something happens to him.

Days later, she learns of the death of her lover and has the big surprise when she opens the envelope. Inside is a document in which Zé Alfredo passes part of the company’s shares to her, leaving Maria Ísis a millionaire!

