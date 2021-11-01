Renner opens, in Rio de Janeiro, the first circular store in Brazilian retail

Rio de Janeiro is the location chosen by Renner to present the first circular store in Brazilian retail to the public, on October 30th. For this pioneering initiative, the brand developed a new physical infrastructure model based on omnichannel and circular economy, a concept that associates development with the best use of resources, prioritizing more durable and renewable inputs.

The store is located in the Rio Sul shopping mall and was completely renovated, consolidating the sustainability strategy carried out in recent years by the largest omni fashion retailer in the country. Renner intends to open a second circular store also in the city of Rio, in Jacarepaguá, in the first half of 2022.

“We took on the challenge of developing a store project in Brazil that was not available in the market until then and that shows what we believe to be the path for the retail of the future. The novelty is fully aligned with our solid ESG journey, which brings responsible fashion at the top of this equation”, explains Lojas Renner’s CEO, Fabio Faccio.

According to the Director of Operations, Fabiana Taccola, the goal is to become a reference in circularity in retail: “The new space will enhance the consumer experience with innovative, digital and more sustainable initiatives, pillars that guide the development of our business” , she tells.

Reduced environmental impact

From conception to operation, the new store in Rio Sul was designed considering circularity assumptions in order to minimize its environmental impact as much as possible, by reducing the consumption of raw materials in the renovation. Just in structural steel, for example, Renner stopped using 8.5 tons. More sustainable, recycled and recyclable materials were prioritized. The goal was to reuse 75% of the waste generated in the work, but the challenge was overcome, since 97% of this waste was not sent to landfills, and a large part was recycled and served as an input in another production chain.

The store is powered by renewable and low-impact energy, originating from wind power. It is also more energy efficient. The equivalent CO2 emission avoided in the construction and operation of the store, in a 20-year scenario, corresponds to the restoration of a 1.5 hectare area of ​​Atlantic Forest. It is as if Renner planted 3,000 trees in the Tijuca National Park and maintained them for two decades. As a result, space should achieve a 24% reduction in its global warming potential.

The unit still has a reduced water footprint. In the store’s day-to-day, water consumption will be around 56% lower compared to projects with traditional construction standards. This will generate savings of more than 420 thousand liters per year, which is equivalent to the consumption of seven people in this period.

To raise awareness about sustainability, there will be LED panels and explanatory signs distributed throughout the site, with QR codes that will guide customers into the world of responsible fashion at Renner. At the store, consumers will also be able to learn more about the raw materials of the products, the production processes and the history of the collections. Even those outside of RJ will have the opportunity to see everything through a virtual tour, which will show the location’s differentials.

The unit houses the first Espaço Re, an exclusive environment dedicated to the brand’s sustainability initiatives. There will be a selection of pieces with the Re Seal, which generate less environmental impact in their production, and a collector for Ecoestilo, a post-consumer reverse logistics service by Renner that correctly disposes of packages and bottles of perfumery and beauty items and disused pieces of clothing. Another highlight will be a Repass space, a resale platform for apparel, footwear and accessories, which integrates Loja Renner SA’s fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, reinforcing its circularity strategy.

The store presents a new concept of architecture, following the precepts of the LEED and BREEAM international certifications. A big change is the façade, which is more permeable and transparent, allowing greater visualization between the exterior and interior. The window follows the same concept, open and integrated, changing the way of communicating fashion to the customer. The indoor environment has biophilia, which values ​​the use of plants and natural elements to bring more well-being to users. In addition, the dressing area has been redesigned to qualify for experimentation, with a more inclusive lounge and individual cabins.

All the furniture in the Rio Sul store was developed in a more sustainable way from the beginning, favoring the use of recyclable materials and reducing the amount of materials used. There was a 37% reduction in the amount of MDF, in addition to the elimination of the use of glass and paint, for example.

Store leverages omnichannel journey

The experience of the new store model was also designed to give visibility to Renner’s omnichannel strategy and enhance the relationship with customers through technology. The entire journey was rethought to improve and leverage the solutions that make the most sense for users, evolving the experiences offered in the store. Those who circulate through the site will have different channels to access products and services. An example are the totems that lead to the complete digital catalog of the brand’s omni stock.

The idea is to maximize the role of consumers, bringing even more autonomy to the shopping journey. For this, there will be an increase of more than 60% in the number of ATMs available to customers, as well as Mobile Sales devices, operated by employees to complete the sale at any point in the store.

Positive cycle for suppliers and community

The project for the first circular store in Brazil was born in 2019. Since then, Renner has carried out an intense research and development process to implement the project, in a collaborative work with a series of partners.

To ensure that the circularity assumptions were met at all stages of the remodeling of the Rio Sul store, Renner expanded its compliance program to qualify and support the suppliers involved in the project in the face of social and environmental challenges. The initiative was created to develop the chain, through specific training on processes and technologies adhering to the concepts of sustainability and circular economy. “Our proposal is to generate a positive impact from everything we do and that would be no different in this new store concept”, comments Fabio Faccio.

The positive impact is extended to the community. Lojas Renner Institute, the retailer’s social arm, is developing a series of actions that encourage local development. Among the highlights is Varejo Plural, an initiative that professionally trained 28 people from diverse minority groups to work both in this store and in other Brazilian retailers. Another action is the project that offered training in sewing to dozens of migrant women from the outskirts of Rio, seeking their employability, for example, connecting them to the SOS Costura application, which offers repair and customization services for garments, contributing to the increase of the life cycle of clothes.

Special collections with sustainability attributes

With regard to the offer of products, the new store in Rio Sul will open its doors with the launch of three new Seal Re capsule collections produced with lower impact raw materials and/or processes.

Among the highlights is a new edition of Re Jeans, jeans with an eco-fashion concept that has been gaining more and more attributes and representation within the brand; the Studio Marfinno collection, with shoes made from sustainable canvas with rice straw soles and pieces with natural dyeing in recycled fabrics, certified linen and responsible viscose and cotton; and the Organic Cotton capsule, with women’s, men’s and children’s options made from cotton cultivated and harvested by hand and without the use of pesticides.

Sustainability at Lojas Renner SA

The new circular store model represents another step in Lojas Renner’s evolution in its responsible fashion strategy, which guides the Company’s efforts to achieve more sustainable and value-generating standards in its supply chain, in production processes, in operation stores, in the relationship with employees, communities and customers and in the products and services offered.

Since 2014, the brand’s stores have followed environmental responsibility standards guided by the international certification for sustainable buildings LEED. In 2016, the retailer started to neutralize 100% of its CO2 emissions. Additionally, it has been increasing the consumption of energy from low-impact renewable sources, including the recent announcement of a contract with Enel Green Power, the Brazilian renewable energy subsidiary of the Enel Group, to purchase sustainable energy from a wind farm that will supply 100% of the demand for 170 stores and the distribution center under construction in São Paulo.

With regard to the offer of products, since 2017, the brand has sold around 200 million pieces with the Re Seal, made with raw materials such as responsible cotton and viscose, recycled yarn, biodegradable polyamide and lyocell, in addition to production processes with less water usage.

Another front is the EcoEstilo, Renner’s post-consumer reverse logistics program. With ten years of existence, the initiative has already collected around 155 tons of items discarded by customers in stores, including packages and bottles of perfumery and beauty items and disused clothes. In addition, in 2021, Lojas Renner acquired the Repass online brechó, with the objective of increasing the possibilities of services related to circularity, expanding the product usage cycle.

All these initiatives and projects have as their main guideline the public commitments assumed by Lojas Renner for 2021: having 80% of the products with less impact, 100% of which is certified cotton; supply 75% of corporate energy consumption with low-impact renewable sources; reduce CO2 emissions by 20% from 2017 levels; and having the entire national and international chain of suppliers with socio-environmental certification.

Images: Disclosure