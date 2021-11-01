Research says that 9 out of 10 Brazilians cannot afford health expenses

Nine out of ten Brazilians say they are unable to pay for quality healthcare. This is shown by a survey conducted by the Ipsos Institute, released this Thursday (28).

About 90% of respondents say they do not have the financial means to pay for good quality healthcare. The survey, carried out in Brazil and in 29 other countries, interviewed 21,513 people aged between 16 and 74, between August 20th and September 3rd, 2021.

The main barriers to accessing health identified among Brazilians were the cost of treatment, the difficulty in scheduling appointments and the distance between home and health facilities.

According to the data, the percentage of Brazilians who claim not to be able to spend on health was the highest among all countries analyzed.

In addition, seven out of ten Brazilians (71%) believe that the country’s health system is overloaded. According to the survey, this saturation may be one of the reasons that justify the dissatisfaction of Brazilians with the procedures for scheduling medical appointments.

About 84% think that the waiting time to get an appointment is too long and 47% find it difficult to get medical appointments close to where they live. Taking into account also participants from other countries, these percentages are, respectively, 60% and 28%.

The survey asked respondents to select from a list what the biggest problems their country’s health systems are currently facing. In Brazil, the most cited issue was the lack of investment in the health system as a whole, with 51%.

In second place was the lack of investment in preventive health, with 50%. Difficulties in accessing treatment and long waiting periods ranked third and were mentioned by 45% of respondents. The top 5 in Brazil are bureaucracy (31%) and low quality treatments (26%).

On the average of all countries evaluated, the main mention was in relation to difficulties in accessing treatment and long waiting periods (41%). In second place was the lack of employees (39%). The cost of treatments appeared in third place (31%), followed by bureaucracy (26%) and lack of investment in preventive health (23%).

Despite the challenges, Brazil is among the most optimistic countries about the future: 66% of local respondents believe that the quality of the health system to which they have access will improve in the coming years. It is the second highest percentage of 30 nations.

First is Saudi Arabia (77%). Colombia (66%) is tied with Brazil in second place and China in third (61%). The global average betting on an improvement in the health system is 34%.

Coronavirus remains the major concern

The Covid-19 pandemic has remained the major health problem that people face in Brazil and worldwide.

Among Brazilians, 84% mentioned the disease. Considering all respondents, the disease was mentioned by 70%, a difference of two percentages compared to last year, when 72% of global respondents opined that the new coronavirus was the biggest cause for concern.

Among the 30 countries, Brazil is the one that most believes, tied with Malaysia, that vaccinations against serious serious infectious diseases should be mandatory. Out of 10 local respondents, 8 agree with the premise (81%). The global average is 62%.

The online survey was conducted with 21,513 respondents aged between 16 and 74 from 30 countries. Data were collected from August 20th to September 3rd, 2021. The margin of error for Brazil is 3.5 percentage points.