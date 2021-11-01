Restaurant owner who invented tiramis diesù

Tiramisu

Tiramisù has become an icon of Italian cuisine since it was developed at Ado Campbell's restaurant

Ado Campeol, dubbed the “father of tiramisù” by the Italian media, died at the age of 93. He was the owner of Le Beccherie di Treviso, a restaurant in northern Italy where the famous dessert was invented by his wife and a chef.

The dish, with biscuits dipped in coffee and mascarpone, was added to the menu in 1972, but never patented by the family. Since then, it has become an icon of Italian cuisine, adapted by chefs from around the world.

There are long disputes over the origin of tiramisù, including claims that it was served as an aphrodisiac in a brothel in the northern Italian town of Trevisio. However, the story that the recipe was developed in Campeol’s restaurant is widely accepted.

Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, is among those who paid tribute. He wrote on Twitter that the city had lost “another star in the history of food and wine”.