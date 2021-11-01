Restrictions against covid come to an end in São Paulo this Monday – São Paulo

São Paulo ends this Monday, the 1st, the latest restrictions on audience and events imposed by the pandemic of coronavirus, after nearly 600 days. From now on, all establishments in the State can operate without limits on capacity or opening hours and dance floor parties, fans in stadiums, shows with standing audience are also authorized. The use of face mask, however, remains mandatory, as well as the requirement of “vaccine passport” at events with more than 500 people.

With the new releases, all restriction measures imposed by the São Paulo Plan come to an end. The municipalities have the autonomy to follow the State’s flexibility or not. In São Paulo, events with more than 500 people have been open since September 1st, with the requirement of a “vaccination passport”.

São Paulo is today the most advanced state in immunization. According to data gathered by the press consortium, based on the official survey by the state health department, 86.9% of people over 18 are already fully vaccinated (two doses or a single dose). The index is 67.61% for the general population.

The advance of vaccination has also reduced the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations. This Sunday, 31, the occupancy rate in ICU beds in the State is 26.6% and 36.4% for Greater São Paulo.

Members of the Covid-19 Contingency Center have been studying the flexibility of the use of masks in the state. Although there is still no defined date, the expectation is that the measure will be implemented gradually, starting with the release in open places, such as parks.