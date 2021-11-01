Restrictions against COVID come to an end in So Paulo this Monday – National

So Paulo today is the most advanced state in immunization (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

So Paulo ends this Monday, the 1st, the last restrictions on the public and events imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, after almost 600 days. From now on, all establishments in the State can operate without limit of capacity or opening hours and parties with a dance floor, fans in stadiums, concerts with the public on foot are also authorized. The use of a face mask, however, remains mandatory, as is the requirement of a “vaccination passport” at events with more than 500 people. With the new releases, all the restriction measures imposed by the So Paulo Plan come to an end. Municipalities have the autonomy to follow the State’s flexibility or not. In São Paulo, events with more than 500 people have been open since September 1st, with the requirement of a “vaccination passport”.

So Paulo is currently the most advanced state in terms of immunization. According to data gathered by the press consortium, based on an official survey by the State Health Department, 86.9% of people over 18 years of age are already fully vaccinated (two doses or a single dose). The index is 67.61% for the general population.

The advance of vaccination has also reduced the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations. This Sunday, 31, the occupancy rate in ICU beds in the State is 26.6% and 36.4% for Greater So Paulo.

Members of the Covid-19 Contingency Center have been studying the flexibility of the use of masks in the state. Although there is still no defined date, the expectation is that the measure will be implemented gradually, starting with the release in open places, such as parks.