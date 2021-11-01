Right-wing candidate assumes leadership of polls for president of Chile

SANTIAGO — Right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast consolidated his lead in the polls for the Chilean presidency this Sunday, three weeks before the November 21 election. According to multiple recently released polls, the Republican Party politician is now the favorite, leaving leftist deputy Gabriel Boric behind.

Kast, who embraced conservatism and aligns himself with President Jair Bolsonaro, this Sunday took the lead in the Pulso Ciudadano Institute’s poll for the first time, growing almost six percentage points in two weeks. He has 22.2% of the voting intentions, against 17.4% of the young 35-year-old Boric, against whom he should advance to the second round on December 19th.

Who appears in third place is the Christian Democratic senator Yasna Provoste, with 9.5%, followed by the economist Franco Parisi, with 7.3%. Parisi overtook center-right government candidate Sebastián Sichel with 6.9 percent, whose voting intentions have plummeted since early October amid a spate of controversies.

The most recent edition of the Plaza Pública Cadem poll, also released this Sunday, shows a similar scenario: the radical right politician with 23%, followed by Boric, with 20%, and Provoste, with 12%. In this poll, Sichel appears with 7% of the vote, slightly ahead of Parisi, with 6%.

Sichel, who is President Sebastián Piñera’s former social development minister, has in recent days lost the endorsement of at least five center-right lawmakers who have openly announced their support for Kast. It’s yet another sign of the group’s loss of strength, which has never fully recovered after its popularity evaporated in the barrage of social protest two years ago.

The crisis in Piñera’s coalition, Chile Vamos, however, has been getting worse. Two weeks ago, opposition deputies filed impeachment proceedings against the president after the Public Ministry announced that the president would be the target of an investigation into possible crimes of bribery.

The imbroglio concerns the sale of an offshore mining company to a close friend, after revelations made by the series of investigative reports Pandora Papers. Sichel, a Christian democracy graduate, for his part, also faces problems of his own, such as allegations about alleged irregularities in the funding of his campaign for deputy in 2009.

Conservative program

Although polls suggest that Kast would lose in the second round to Boric, the dispute has grown substantially in recent weeks. The scandals have propelled the traditional right-wing voter into Kast’s conservative and draconian rhetoric. His Republican Party, for example, was one of those who opposed the replacement of the Constitution bequeathed by former dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The politician, who finished the 2017 election in fourth place with just 8% of the vote, promises to remove Santiago from the UN Human Rights Council. It also says that it will close the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH), an important independent public entity created to promote and protect human rights in the country.

As journalist Daniel Matamala recalled in his column published in the newspaper La Tercera this Sunday, he also aims to reverse the law that legalized abortion in Chile, making voluntary termination of pregnancy a crime again, as occurred between 1989 and 2017.

It also promises to fight immigration, “gender ideology” and undermine the rights of the LGBTQIAP+ population. Its government program, for example, that children raised by a homosexual couple grow up with “insecurity, anguish and poor school performance” — something that the scientific evidence shows is not true.

“We will promote from the State a family formed by a mother, a father and children”, says the program, which provides incentives and subsidies only for “married couples”, also ignoring families composed of single mothers or fathers, grandparents, for example.