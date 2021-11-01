Rigoni trains and should return to the São Paulo team: see probable squad

São Paulo ended the preparation to face Internacional, this Sunday (31), at 18:15, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. And with an important novelty: forward Rigoni worked with the ball alongside his teammates and should form the attacking duo with Luciano.

The Argentine was recovering from a small stretch in the posterior region of the left thigh and lost the Tricolor in the last three matches, against Ceará, Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino. It will be the Argentine’s first match under the command of Rogério Ceni.

However, not everything is good news for São Paulo: defensive midfielder Nestor and forward Calleri did activities with the ball and specific work for injuries and should be the team’s embezzlement. The first has a sprained ankle, while the second is recovering from a swelling in the thigh.

Therefore, a probable team from São Paulo has: Volpi; Orejuela, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Rigoni and Luciano.

With 34 points in the Brazilian Nationals, São Paulo is in 13th place and wants to get away from the fight against relegation and start thinking about a place for the next Libertadores.