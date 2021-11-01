Rio enters mobilization stage with rain; weather remains unstable on the All Souls’ holiday | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio entered the mobilization stage because of the rain at 18:25 this Sunday (31).

In the late afternoon of this Sunday, there were records of moderate rain in two monitoring stations of the city hall: in Barra/Barrinha and in Bangu. Between 6:45 pm and 7:00 pm, there was a record of heavy rain in Sepetiba and moderate in Grota Funda, Campo Grande, Santa Cruz and Guaratiba. The forecast is for moderate to heavy rain even today, according to Alerta Rio.

Low clouds covered the city and caused light to moderate rain in some neighborhoods, especially those close to the coast, such as Barra da Tijuca, Copacabana, Urca and Recreio since the morning.

The Mobilization Stage is the second level on a scale of five and means there are risks of high impact events in the city.

The month of October ends with rain and November, which starts this Monday (1st), will have the same panorama in the first week of the month, according to information from Climatempo.

Temperatures remain mild for the standards of this time of year (see preview below).

Most of the All Souls’ holiday will be marred by humidity in Rio de Janeiro. The sun will not appear, the predominance is cloudy skies almost every day and with rain.

In the morning, postcards of the city on the edge of the Zona Sul were obscured. Morro Dois Irmãos and Vidigal have disappeared from the landscape. Even surfers disappeared from the sea in Leblon and cariocas and tourists exercised under a thin, cold rain.

Moderate to heavy rain on Monday

Climatempo warns that the worst rainfall in the state should happen on Monday, with the advance of new areas of instability.

The weather is completely closed and with forecast of heavy rain, mainly in the north-central part of the state. In the region of Resende, southern RJ, where there have been storms in recent days, the situation is still one of attention. The forecast is for moderate to heavy rain in this area.

On Tuesday, the All Souls’ holiday, it still rains all over RJ, but little by little the instability weakens.

Forecast for the coming days: