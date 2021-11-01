rite is not to ‘kick Covid’ out of sick

Vatican, Italy. Photo: Reproduction

The Vatican has ordered exorcists to stop attending worshipers who ask them to remove Covid from their bodies, as became common in parishes in several countries during the pandemic. According to the religious, requests have multiplied in the last year.

“Overwhelmingly, we’ve been called upon to exorcise Covid from sick people,” Spanish priest Miguel Martin said, according to “Daily Beast,” during the Catholic Church’s recent five-day conference on exorcism at Rome’s university ( Italy). “We were told that, under no circumstances, should we perform the rite on a patient with Covid,” added the religious.

Ronaldo Ablong, a Filipino priest, was criticized for sending exorcists to care for parishioners with the “demon of the coronavirus”. This is exactly how the coronavirus is represented in some Asian countries: an evil entity. Ablong has drawn heavy criticism from some top names in Rome for crossing the line between physical health and “true demonic possession” as defined by the Catholic Church.

This year the conference, which is officially called the Exorcism and Liberation Prayer Course, is especially focused on angels and demons in Holy Scripture and the Magisterium, as well as seminars on religion in Asia in the context of Afro-Brazilian “magical rites”, that are not in line with Catholic teaching.

For the first time, the event was not just open to Vatican-approved and trained exorcists. Conference organizers said the seminar was also open to lay people, especially devout Catholics working in the mental health field, who are often called upon to help discern whether someone has a psychiatric problem or is in fact a case of “possession” .

It is not only Covid that has brought an element of “newness” to the ancient practice of exorcism. Recently, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, based in the diocese of Washington, the American capital, said that demons are adapting to new technologies and can manifest themselves in cellphone messages.