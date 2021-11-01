Roberto Carlos reveals details of childhood accident

Roberto Carlos opened his heart and revealed more details of an accident he suffered as a child. In a conversation with journalist Nelson Motta, who currently produces a podcast about the musician, Roberto detailed the trauma he experienced years ago.

“Roberto said that at 13, 14 years old, he didn’t even have a prosthesis in his leg. It was those pants with the small pins and the crutch. He went to school, played. Then his father heard that in Rio there was a doctor who performed prostheses“, said the journalist.

Motta also revealed that a German was responsible for building a prosthesis for Roberto Carlos.

“He went there with his father, but nothing came of it. At the third hospital they went to, they heard about a German doctor. Maybe he was trained in some concentration camp, or he was just innocent. The fact is, the guy was an ace. The German put a tapeworm bullet to ease it and built a prosthesis for Roberto,” he said.

According to the journalist, the singer had no problem talking about the accident.