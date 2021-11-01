Rocha: Flamengo de Renato lives depending on opening the scoreboard – 10/31/2021

Under the command of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo played 29 matches in the season. They opened the scoreboard in 20 and, of these games, they won 17. They drew with Athletico by 2 to 2 in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and, in the Brazilian Nationals, they conceded draws against Bragantino and América by 1 to 1. It never took a turn.

Only reversed disadvantages against São Paulo (5-1) and Palmeiras (3-1), and in the latter, they managed to draw at Allianz Parque with a goal scored by Michael in the next attack, seconds after the goal conceded. All in all, there were four defeats and a draw.

It is clear that, statistically, the trend around the world is that whoever opens the scoreboard has a greater chance of being victorious. Since always. A campaign like the 1982 Brazilian title, with no less than seven upsets in the 15 wins in 23 matches of Zico’s team, from Fla’s “vira-vira”, is the exception that confirms the rule.

But this Flamengo do Renato has been characterized by the difficulty of getting out of unfavorable scenarios and also by the ability to manage well when he makes 1 to 0.

It was like that in the victory over Atlético Mineiro, at Maracanã. Ugly game, with a technical level far below what the leader of the Brazilian Nationals, finalist and favorite in the Copa do Brasil and the current two-time Brazilian champion and Libertadores finalist can provide. Even discounting the tense and rivalry atmosphere.

Michael’s goal in the first half, completing the attack that began with a beautiful shot from Arão to Isla and had Bruno Henrique’s head assist, conditioned the dispute. Flamengo moved back the lines, ended up with much less possession (37%) and half of Galo’s submissions – eight against 16, but three to two on target.

Organized in two lines of four on the field most of the time, the red-black team better protects the rearguard, which lost Rodrigo Caio in the warm-up and had to resort to Gustavo Henrique. When he leaves behind, he needs to occupy the attacking field and exposes the serious deficiencies in the defensive transition, disorganized by Renato’s scoring.

With the advantage, you gain generous spaces to counterattack. When he takes the goal, he needs to create these gaps against closed opponents and he does not have trained collective movements for such a mission. It depends on intuition and individual moves.

It was enough to beat the Brazilian leader and virtual champion. Atlético de Cuca also suffers when they need to turn the score around, because they are another team that feels more comfortable with spaces to attack. At Maracanã, he took the ball, submitted a lot, but created few clear chances. Even with a full team, in contrast to the red and black embezzlements – Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas and De Arrascaeta.

Much contested and with a real risk of dismissal, Renato Gaúcho at least demonstrated that the locker room management, the main virtue of the coach, was not lost. The team raced to end the streak of four games without a win in the season, the three straight games with defeats for the Minas Gerais team, but also for Renato.

Still, it’s hard to envision a sprint for tri. Unless Flamengo emulates Palmeiras from 2018 and gets a streak of victories using a mixed or reserve team in the marathon to come in November. With the various injuries – no less than 14 in October! – the risk of arriving with holders in tatters on the 27th in Montevideo is enormous.

In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that just by a miracle Flamengo will have a complete team and with everyone in good condition to face Palmeiras. Medical department, physiology and physical preparation are in the hot seat at the Vulture’s Nest.

But, regardless of the line-ups in the remaining games, opening the scoreboard will always bring Renato Gaúcho’s team closer to three points.

(Statistics: SofaScore)