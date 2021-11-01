Rodrigo Capelo sees Botafogo and Cruzeiro ‘interested in forced debt negotiation’ and does not believe in the arrival of foreign investors

Botafogo and cruise gained a breath of hope last week, with the announcement of the XP Investments as a partner in the search for revenue capture – especially from abroad – to become a club-company, or Anonymous Society of Football. However, not everything is simple. In his column in “O Globo”, the journalist Rodrigo Capelo, specializing in business, talks about the subject.

Capelo talked to Pedro Mosque, from XP, which treats the theme as a “revolution for Brazilian football”. The idea is for clubs to have a new structure, not being constituted only by their members.

– Part of SAF’s capital will be sold to third parties. You could be a businessman who got tired of patronage and wants to own it. Rich fan. It could be a farmer from Mato Grosso who wants to diversify business. They can be foreign companies or funds that take high risks to multiply their investments. XP prefers the latter – explained Capelo.

However, the journalist is suspicious of the arrival of investors from abroad.

– I have no doubt that Botafogo and Cruzeiro will appreciate when they return to the first division and have organized finances. But why would a foreigner enter Brazil through such risky businesses? Why Acquire Billion-Debted Clubs? Even after centralized negotiation, a tool created for the SAF, clubs-companies will have to send part of their revenues to pay the association’s debts. Why would the investor share control with associations (and their advisers)? As much as there is a promise of autonomy, political interference means risk – argued Capelo, who also cited other factors of insecurity in Brazilian football, such as the absence of the club league and financial fair play to inhibit inflation, disrespect for contracts and laws, corruption endemic and interference by state federations.

For the journalist, the choice of management change clubs has a specific motivation.

– The clubs-companies will exist, because Botafogo and Cruzeiro are interested in the forced renegotiation of debts. Subject to another column. It may be that patrons participate in the business. Perhaps a farmer from Mato Grosso, deluded by the “national passion”. Foreign dollars and euros, I only believe when they fall into the account – completed.