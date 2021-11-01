Rodrigo Pandolfo reverberates in car sex scene in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘Um frisson’ | secret truths

“Sex scene always causes a frisson! Sex scene is difficult when there is no trust between the two actors, and in this case what happened is that we managed to reach a common sense. Of friendship, of listening… And when this happens, the scene happens, we go and surrender without fear”, he points out.
Rodrigo Pandolfo comments car sex scene from ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Gshow
Pandolfo highlights the joy he feels for having had the opportunity to work with the author Walcyr Carrasco and the artistic director of the work, Blackberry Mautner. He also evaluates the character in his career:
“The character is very challenging for me, very different from anything I’ve ever done. I’m so happy!”
Rodrigo Pandolfo and João Vitor Silva in the scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
In the plot, Benji and Bruno begin to have a deeper relationship, which even irritates Giovanna when she notices that the influence of dealer about the brother can disrupt your plans within the family business. Will the couple have a future? Pandolfo makes a mystery about what’s to come in the next chapters of the soap opera.
“A lot of waters will roll! In this relationship, a lot will still happen, it’s a very intense relationship. After all, in the world of drugs and money anything can happen!”, provokes the actor.
Rodrigo Pandolfo as Benji, in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
