Roger Moore on living with Hervé Villechaize: ‘Sex maniac’

Roger Moore played James Bond in theaters seven times between 1973 and 1985. The actor, who died in 2017 aged 89, revealed at an event held in London shortly before his death that he had problems with one of the actors he worked with on the series. of movies: Herve Villechaize, who played Nick Nack in 1974’s “007 Against the Man With the Golden Gun.”

“He was a very small man and he used to touch me and I used to say, ‘Don’t touch me. You’re sick.’ I wasn’t being mean about his size, it was just that he was a sex maniac. women,” Moore said at the time, referring to Villechaize’s dwarfism, which was three feet tall.

The star recalled a behind-the-scenes story involving Villechaize: “When we were in Hong Kong, he would meet girls at girls’ clubs and go with a flashlight, saying, ‘You, you, not you,'” commented Moore, who said he asked the actor. how many women he had slept with during the team’s passage through the Orient.

“He told me 35. I told him it didn’t count, because he had paid for them, but he said, ‘Sometimes when I pay, they refuse,'” recalled the artist at the time.

Villechaize achieved success with his role in the film opposite Roger Moore, who opened the doors to Hollywood for him. He then landed the role of Tattoo in the 1978 series “Fantasy Island”, which kept him in the spotlight, but temper problems caused by his addictions led to his resignation in 1984. He committed suicide in 1993, aged 50 years old.

In 2018, the film “My Dinner with Hervé” was released, which recounts the actor’s artistic trajectory. The feature starred Peter Dinklage (from “Game of Thrones”.