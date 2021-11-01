Rogério Ceni celebrates the handover of São Paulo against Inter and denies reinforcement list for 2022 | São Paulo

Ceni saw an aggressive team, which created many chances. The coach downplayed the many missed chances and praised the athletes’ behavior.

– The important thing is that everyone left everything they had on the field. This is the main factor. The goals part, these things, we try to train and evolve over the games. The delivery makes not only me, but also the fans, more excited.

– Without a doubt, aggressiveness is a characteristic that we want to leave a mark on this team. Creating is the objective, but of course scoring goals would be better to have a smoother game.

The coach also praised the posture of the fans. There were almost 20,000 people in the stands in what was the last game with restrictions in this pandemic. From this second, the State of São Paulo releases the presence of the total public in the stadiums.

– The fans have made a difference, increasingly present at Morumbi. The voice from the stands echoes through the heart of each athlete, makes them become the field.

Rogério was also asked about the search for reinforcements for next season, specifically São Paulo’s supposed interest in goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Fortaleza, defensive midfielder William Arão and midfielder Diego, both from Flamengo. The coach denied that they are on the agenda.

– As for Arão, Diego and Felipe Alves, they are three great professionals I’ve worked with, I have the highest concept and would do well for any team in Brazil. But at no time was asked for the direction. I know the moment that São Paulo is going through, maybe the fans don’t know the moment, the truth, the whole, the size of the situation in which we find ourselves.

– So we’re going to the market next year, but without conditions to bring players of this level. We go after younger athletes. We need to strengthen ourselves next year, within the club’s financial possibilities. We have to reduce the payroll, make São Paulo have a life of its own in the future.

The victory over Internacional took São Paulo to 11th position, with 37 points, farther from the relegation zone, and now close to the G-6. The gap to Inter, in sixth place, dropped to four points.

Next weekend, the team will go to Salvador to face Bahia at Fonte Nova.

