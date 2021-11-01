Rogério Ceni explains in detail the ‘call’ in Benítez after the victory over Internacional

São Paulo coach explained a scene that drew attention when giving guidance to Benítez after the victory over Internacional.

O São Paulo won the International 1 to 0 at Morumbi this Sunday fur brazilian. Right after the final whistle, a scene caught my attention: Rogério Ceni approached Benítez and did not shy away from spending some time giving instructions to the player, right in front of the cameras. At a press conference, the coach explained in detail the “call” on the athlete.

“Benítez entered a role later today. We play on a different system today, with three defenders. When he entered, he entered to do Rigoni’s role. But when Inter lowers the line of three defenders, when they put the third defender and make the output (ball) of three, I bring Igor forward to try to score the central defender and he does the function together with Marquinhos of marking the other three defenders”, began the coach.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“It was to mirror and stay in a game practically one-on-one, since our three defenders, mainly Léo, were well and safe in the game”, he continued.

“At some point, the defender on the right started to open up too much and he was very out of the game. He has to protect the block within the game, make the game go to the defender, not inhibit the game for the defender. It’s for him to let the game go to the side and not allow the ball in the middle”, completed.

“I took advantage of the fact that we were close by just to talk about it with him, but during the week we will also try to correct and improve when he is not exercising a shirt 10 function, which is natural for him”, concluded.

As a result, São Paulo jumped to 11th position, with 37 points, approaching the dispute for a vacancy in the Libertadores Conmebol.

Sports fans can follow the repercussion and analysis of the Sunday round of the Brazilian Championship at SportsCenter, at 10 pm (Brasilia), by the ESPN on Star+.