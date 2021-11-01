Rogério Ceni opens the game about having asked Flamengo players for São Paulo: ‘Maybe the fans don’t know the whole truth’ | Flamengo



Arão and Gustavo Henrique with Ceni – Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Published 11/01/2021 11:29 AM

Rio – Now commanding São Paulo, the former Flamengo coach, Rogério Ceni gave an interview after the victory of the São Paulo team on Sunday and answered about market speculations involving possible signings of players from the Rio team.

Rogério was asked if he really asked for the visit of Diego and Willian Arão, from Flamengo. In addition to the Rubro-Negro players, he would also have asked for Felipe Alves, with whom he worked at Fortaleza.

“Three great professionals I worked with. Guys I have in the highest regard. They would do well to any team in Brazil, but at no time was it asked to the direction, because I know the moment that São Paulo is going through. Maybe the fan doesn’t know the whole truth, the size of the situation that São Paulo is in. We’re probably going to the market. When it is, next year, we don’t talk about any players. But we are not able to bring players at this level,” said Ceni, before completing:

“We need to strengthen for next year, but within the club’s financial possibilities. We have to reduce the payroll and make São Paulo have a life of its own for the future”, concluded the coach.