“Rosary of atrocities”, says João Ximenes Braga about the conduct of Globo’s board of directors

the screenwriter João Ximenes Braga made surprising – and controversial – revelations about the period in which he provided services to TV Globo. In addition to having collaborated in several plots, he was the main author of Side by side (2012) – in partnership with Cláudia Lage – and of Babylon (2014) – together with Gilberto Braga and Ricardo Linhares.

By posting on his personal profile on Facebook, Ximenes described what would have been a dialogue between him and one of his superiors on the Rio channel. “make her the dumb black“, the ‘boss’ would have asked, regarding a certain character in one of his novels. “No, I won’t do that“, replied the writer.

“It was the only insubordination I had. I didn’t accept doing this disgusting“, he reports. Next, he reproduces what he seems to have heard from another colleague about this boss: “He hates you because you are politically correct“. Afterwards, he starts to vent about everything he reported.

“Seriously, those were the words I heard. ‘It makes her the dumb nigger’. That was the direction of the company’s board. ‘It makes her the dumb nigger’. That was an order. I refused to comply. then my career ended“says Ximenes Braga, fired in 2019 by the Marinho family broadcaster.

In the comments of the post, the novelist continued with the outburst. “I’m fed up, ok? Fed up! The rosary of atrocities I heard, man!“, he declared, to then list verbatim some of the ‘pearls’ in question. “You can’t hire the ‘pretinho’ and then give up the character“, “no one cares about not having black in the soap opera [Segundo Sol], people want to see Giovanna Antonelli” and “only gay is interested in gay history” were some of them.

On this last sentence, by the way, he received the support of another screenwriter who worked for Globo, Cláudio Felício. “If I tell you the humiliation I suffered there, you cry“, he declared, who was part of the series’ creative team the motorcycle girl (2016), of SBT. “I can imagine“, sympathized Ximenes.

About the superior from whom he would have heard the order to transform his own character into a ‘stupid black woman’, João Ximenes Braga avoided mentioning names. “The guy became the all-powerful for no fucking thing“, he limited himself to describing – and needling.

On the occasion, however, of the production of Babylon – his last job at Globo, Globo’s dramaturgy department was headed by Silvio de Abreu, recently replaced by José Luiz Villamarim and recently hired by the streaming platform HBO Max.