Rumor: 2022 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will have morality system

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (provisional name), the next game in the franchise Call of Duty of 2022, will feature a revamped campaign including a morality system, according to the VGC website.

The campaign, which is considered “brave and relentless”, is inspired by films like Sicario, Traffic and No Country for Old Men. This matches previously disclosed information from sources that the Infinity Ward sequel would focus on a battle against Colombian drug cartels.

The game will also feature a ‘moral compass’, which will be influenced by certain player decisions. It has been compared to the ‘Honor System’ of Red Dead Redemption 2. That would have a big impact on the campaign.

Modern Warfare 2 it would also have realistic clotted blood and loss of limbs during battle. It is said that enemies will try to “put pressure on your wounds in an attempt to stop the bleeding.”

According to the website: “during high intensity moments, your character will react accordingly. Throughout an ambush sequence where your patrol vehicle is under attack from hostile fire, the character you are playing is visibly shaken: struggling to insert the magazine, hands shaking…”.

The game is also set to introduce stuck gun animations, and the ability to retrieve bullets that the player has wasted as a result.

Consider all of this as rumor until Activision or Infinity Ward officially announce the game and its information.