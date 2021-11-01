Samsung reportedly started mass production of Galaxy S22 components

Samsung has started mass production of components for its upcoming high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series, according to reports from WinFuture.
The South Korean tech giant is ramping up production of components for the line’s three variations, called the Galaxy S22 (model SM-S901), Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906) and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908).
The process started in the middle of last week and is currently limited to a small number of parts, such as flex cables. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung seems to be focusing on producing the North American variant at the moment.
There are rumors that the phones will be announced early next year, with some leaks saying they will be revealed in late January and others claiming the series will be released in February.
Samsung typically starts mass production about two to three months before launch, making this week’s news in line with rumors of an early 2022 release. that the company will finally unveil the Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022, which will be held January 5-8.
One of the highlights of the upcoming S-series phones will be the Exynos 2200 chip with AMD technology, which will apparently supply European models. Also, unlike last year, the next Ultra model will likely have a dedicated compartment for the S Pen. This model is also likely to offer better screen and camera specs and faster loading. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to come with an exterior like the Galaxy Note-21, and the other two variants may feature a design inspired by the iPhone 13.
Are you looking forward to the next Galaxy S?