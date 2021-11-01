SanSaúde Neurologist Explains How to Avoid Stroke

Dr. Luís Guilherme Ronchi detailed the symptoms, risk factors and also the treatment

Neurologist Dr. Luís Guilherme Ronchi (Photo: Santa Casa de Votuporanga)

Stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident), popularly known as stroke, is among the main causes of death in the world. To get an idea, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that one in six people will have the problem throughout their lives.

The pathology is of great importance, but even so few people know it and know how to identify its symptoms, provide help or have an idea of ​​how it is treated. Therefore, we invited the neurologist from SanSaúde, Dr. Luís Guilherme Ronchi, who gave details of the pathology.

What is a stroke?

Stroke is the involvement of a blood vessel in the brain. “It can be ischemic, which occurs when one of these vessels occludes, or hemorrhagic type, when the vessel ruptures. It is one of the main causes of disability and death in the world”, he explained.

What are the symptoms?

Dr. Luís Guilherme highlighted that the most important characteristic for suspecting a stroke is the sudden onset of symptoms (“out of the blue”). “It should also be suspected when the person went to sleep without feeling anything abnormal and wakes up with some symptoms. The signs can be the most varied, but the most important ones are: difficulty in speaking, walking, moving the arms and the “slanted mouth”. It is very important for the person to seek help from a health professional as soon as possible in case they notice any different symptoms”, he pointed out.

How is the diagnosis made?

Suspicion of a stroke is confirmed by a healthcare professional. “The patient undergoes an imaging exam (cranial computed tomography) to define which type of stroke occurred, that is, whether it was ischemic or hemorrhagic”, explained the neurologist.

Risk factors

The main risk factors are hypertension, diabetes, increased cholesterol, heart disease such as arrhythmias and lifestyle habits such as alcoholism and smoking. “The proper control of these diseases is essential for the person to reduce the chance of suffering a stroke during their lifetime!”, he emphasized.

He stressed that the best and most effective way to prevent a stroke is to take good care of your health. “Correctly treating their comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes is essential. These diseases may not be as symptomatic in everyday life, but stroke is a serious (and very common!) consequence that can leave serious sequelae and lead to death. There are also some drugs that perform secondary prevention, that is, they reduce the chance of a second cerebrovascular accident”, he added.

Treatment

The neurologist said that the treatments are different for each type of stroke. “For hemorrhagic stroke, a surgical approach that is defined by the assessment of the medical team (neurologist or neurosurgeon) may be necessary,” he said.

As for ischemic, there is the possibility of a drug called thrombolytic. “This medicine can dissolve the blood clot in the artery, however for the correct use there are several factors that are taken into account, such as: time from onset of symptoms to arrival at the hospital, stroke severity, age, among others. The Santa Casa Neurology team is working to implement the protocol for the use of thrombolytics, which requires the commitment of several professionals from the health team throughout the city”, he concluded.