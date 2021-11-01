Santos breathes in Brasileirão, gives peace to Carille and cools down chances for more change | saints

The two straight victories in the Brazilian Championship gave Santos days of peace, as the club has long seen.

And they have also ruled out the chances of new departures in the football department – there is only the possibility of a new manager. The last of the season must have been the one that resulted in the departure of directors André Mazzuco and Jorge Andrade and the arrival of Edu Dracena to be an executive in the portfolio.

With the 2-0 over Fluminense and the 1-0 against Athletico, Santos reached 35 points in the Brasileirão and moved away from the relegation zone. Now, they are five points ahead of Juventude, the first team in the group momentarily relegated to Serie B.

The two victories gave breath to coach Fábio Carille, who was taking risks because of the negative streak before passing by Fluminense – there were four defeats, four draws and only one victory. Now, Santos believes he will not make any more changes in the coaching staff until the end of the season.

Check out more news from Santos:

+ Madson turns the face of the twist

+ Carille avoids making plans after two wins

1 of 2 Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Even with the arrival of Edu Dracena, Fábio Carille still ran the risk of being fired if Santos did not beat Fluminense. The football executive, despite not being attached to results, admitted the need to evaluate the work of everyone in the department, including the coach and members of his committee.

The 2-0 victory at Vila Belmiro had already given Fábio Carille breath, but the 1-0 against Athletico and the distance to the relegation zone make Peixe have an environment of even less pressure on the coach.

Despite the negative results before the sequence of two victories, Santos saw evolution in the team and in Carille’s work, but analyzed a possible dismissal because of the need for an immediate turnaround, without being able to think in the long term.

The moment of greatest pressure on Carille was between the loss to América-MG and the victory over Fluminense, last week. During this period, the board discussed the direction of the season and raised the possibility of changing coach.

Highlights: Santos 2 x 0 Fluminense, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão

Santos now understands that even in case of new defeats, it will not be the time to “undermine” Carille’s work, which has shown, in the leaders’ view, not to be the problem for the situation experienced in the Brazilian Championship. Therefore, the board wants to give confidence to the coach in view of the good results and already look to the next season.