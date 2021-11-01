Santos will return two holders, and Carille should assemble the ideal team against Palmeiras | saints

Coach Fábio Carille will have two important news in the derby against Palmeiras, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro, and should set up the team he considers ideal at Santos.

After being suspended for the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Athletico, midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo and forward Marinho will be available to Fábio Carille in the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Defender Emiliano Velázquez, who left the field against Athletico with muscle pain, will still be reevaluated, but should also be available to Fábio Carille on Sunday.

Thus, Santos should take the field against Palmeiras with: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Diego Tardelli and Lucas Braga.

There is still the possibility that the boy Kaiky will be available for Santos’ defense. Without playing for two months, however, because of a thigh injury, the defender should only be on the bench against Palmeiras.

After the victory over Athletico, Santos players had a break on Sunday and this Monday. The re-presentation is only scheduled for Tuesday, at CT Rei Pelé, in the afternoon.

With the result of last weekend, Santos distanced itself from the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Fábio Carille has 35 points and is in 13th place, five points ahead of Sport, the first of the Z-4.

