São Paulo city mobilizes to watch over firefighters killed in cave collapse – 11/01/2021 – Daily life

The wake of six of the nine victims of the burial that took place in the Duas Bocas grotto, in Altinópolis (SP), began at around 8:30 am at the Marinheirão gym, in Batatais (SP), where they lived.

Civilian firefighters who died during training were known throughout the city and the farewell was marked by an attempt to mutually comfort family, friends and professional colleagues.

Civil firefighter Adriano Francisco Gabriel, 31, arrived early at the wake and, with teary eyes, told of the pain of having been one of the first to receive the news of the tragedy.

The warning came through a resident of Altinópolis while working at an event in the city on Saturday. “He asked me ‘do you know these firefighters?’. And he gave me the information he had received via WhatsApp. It didn’t seem real, but a joke. It was my entire team. All my brothers in uniform, my commander, who I was inspired by . Today I’m here for him,” he says.

Gabriel reports that at 1:50 am on Sunday he was already at the burial site, participating in the rescue attempt alongside other colleagues. “There were people on the board, others with injured feet and legs,” he says, regarding the group as a whole and not just those inside the cave.

The tragedy brought civilian firefighters from other parts of the state to Batatais, moved by what happened. “Before becoming a commander, I was their friend. I knew them all. I taught them all. I have them as my children,” said Bolivar Fundão Filho, president of Busf (Firefighters United Without Borders), an entity to which they were linked.

They were veiled in Batatais Celso Galina Júnior, José Candido Messias da Silva, Elaine Cristina de Carvalho, Rodrigo Triffoni Calegari, Jonatas Ítalo Lopes and Jenifer Caroline da Silva.

Also linked to Batatais, three other victims were veiled in cities where they have relatives. They are Natan de Souza Martins, from Altinópolis, Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros, from Sales de Oliveira, and Débora Silva Ferreira, from Monte Santo de Minas.

In Batatais, the coffins were donated by the local funeral home. The city also provided the graves for those who did not have family tombs, according to the municipality’s social assistance. Around 11am, the gymnasium court was completely taken over by the population. Lined up, the closed coffins had the city’s flag on them.