Saudi Arabia revokes dress code in F1 for foreigners

The Saudi Arabian GP revoked the dress code. But only for foreigners

After negative repercussions around the retrograde dress code released for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​scheduled for December 3-5, the event organizers backtracked. Recently, indications on what women and men could or could not wear during the three days of F1 in Jeddah were released by the organization, which nevertheless expressed itself in an attempt to calm the situation.

The vehicle highlights that the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia has backtracked and, in a statement, stressed that the dress code would not be mandatory, but a way of indicating how visitors would be “welcome” in the country. Among the limitations, women would be prevented from using makeup, low-cut clothes, dresses, among other impositions.

The retrograde and macho dress code of the Saudi Arabian GP

“The Ministry of Sport expresses that it will not have a dress code on the circuit or in any public place in Jeddah,” the statement said.

“This applies to everyone, regardless of gender”, he adds. However, the text does not fail to warn tourists to pay attention and respect the ‘cultural sensitivities’ of Saudi Arabia. However, the measure is only valid for visitors: local women still need to follow the same rules.

Even before the first Formula 1 GP in Saudi Arabia, the subject has been causing controversy. The Arab government is constantly accused of practicing ‘sportswashing’, that is, when the country seeks to get rid of its bad reputation by holding sporting events with public, trying to pass on to fans a modernity that is restricted to theory.

In practice, the country is regularly associated with human rights violations, repression of journalists, who cannot do their jobs independently, and especially minorities, such as women and homosexuals, who are obliged to follow extremely conservative Islamic law.