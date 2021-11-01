Scare! Plane with MC Mirella and team makes emergency landing

What a fright! MC Mirella, formerly of A Fazenda and Power Couple Brasil, went through a situation beyond frightening this Sunday (31/10), when he was returning by plane from Ponta Porã, Mato Grosso do Sul, to São Paulo, after a concert. According to the singer, when the aircraft started to take off, the captain had to stop abruptly because he discovered an engine failure.

“We were returning to São Paulo for other shows, me and my entire team. And we took this scare. Thank God we are well. God is wonderful. Before, I said a prayer, as I always do, saying: ‘God, if you have any problems, don’t take the plane off the ground’, says Mirella to the LeoDias column. “We have been waiting for over 25 minutes for the problem to be resolved. Meanwhile, the plane is being towed away”, added the singer, who is on the spot and talking to the column.

View footage of MC Mirella and crew, inside the plane, moments after the incident: