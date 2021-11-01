See famous people who didn’t invite their parents when they got married

The wedding of Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra Soares ended up drawing attention not because of the ceremony or the party, but because the countryman did not invite his mother to the event.

On Instagram, he said, without giving too much detail, that it’s not because he’s a public person who needs to “expose his wounds.” The singer added that it is “very easy to judge what has not lived”. Zé Vaqueiro is not the first not to invite a parent to the wedding. Check out other famous people who had the same attitude:

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Image: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Angelina Jolie did not invite her father, also actor Jon Voight, to her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2014.

Voight would have found out about the wedding only the next day over the internet. To TMZ, he stated that he didn’t mind not being invited, as he couldn’t attend the ceremony as he was nominated for an Emmy Best Actor Award for his role in the series “Ray Donovan”

Brad Pitt, in turn, took the entire family to the ceremony. The actor couple divorced in 2016.

Frances Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

Frances Cobain and Isaiah Silva Image: Bauer-Griffin/GVK/Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain (1967-1944) married her boyfriend Isaiah Silva in 2015 in an intimate ceremony, with only friends present, without calling her mother. The union with Isaiah lasted until 2017.

Bella Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Isabella Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, did not invite her parents to her wedding Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Bella Cruise, artist and owner of a cell phone case and bags company, married in 2015 IT consultant Max Parker.

The young woman, currently 28, got married in secret, without the presence of Tom Cruise or Nicole Kidmann.

The situation has raised speculation about her relationship with her parents. Questioned by the “Daily Mail” in 2016, if she spoke to them, she was direct. “Clear [que conversamos], they are my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is talking sh**”.

MC Don Juan

MC Don Juan and his wife, DJ Allana Image: Reproduction/Instagram

MC Don Juan and Allana got married in September in Cancun, Mexico. The ceremony brought together only a few friends of the bride and groom, with no relatives of the singer. On social networks, the MC’s mother, stepfather and brother confirmed that they were not told about the marriage.

With the repercussions of the absence of the MC’s relatives at the wedding, Allana spoke up, stating that she was being called “interested”.

“For the internet judges who are telling you what they don’t know, when I met Don, I already had my cover, my car. I always had everything I wanted. know the story and then say something. The person himself [Don Juan] walked away,” he said.

“She doesn’t respect her son’s decisions. She didn’t need to like me, just respect my space. She doesn’t need to talk to me or be my friend, just respect. [Os familiares] they live in a mansion, have a big car, earn an allowance of BRL 8 thousand, OK bad?” asked the DJ.

“I’m being called a goldsmith, but she doesn’t even like me, what is she going to my wedding to do?”, declared Allana.

Talita Younan and João Gomez

Talita Younan and João Gomez, son of Regina Duarte Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Talita Younan, famous for living K1 in “Malhação: Viva a Diferença” (TV Globo) married director João Gomez, son of Regina Duarte, in October last year, without the presence of any family member.

The couple registered the civil union at a notary’s office in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. In an interview with Quem, the actress said that the celebration was “a bit of a surprise”.

“We don’t tell friends or family. We just went to the registry office and signed the papers to celebrate this moment we are living in,” said the artist, who was pregnant with her first child, Isabel.