See how many people each airline transported in Brazil in September

Today we bring you, AEROIN reader, another monthly update of the Brazilian passenger air transport market, based on the records of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for the month of September 2021.

According to this latest data, the August streak of Brazil’s three largest domestic airlines was repeated in September, with Azul leading, closely followed by Latam and Gol a little further behind. See below for details, divided between the market for domestic routes and that for international routes.

domestic market

As you can see in the complete rankings below, Azul totaled 2.101 million passengers between departures and arrivals household throughout September, which means monthly stability, with a variation of less than 1% over the 2.082 million in August.

In relation to September 2019, the value was 2.267 million that year, so the current total represents 92.7% of recovery over the pre-Covid.

In turn, Latam increased from 1.827 million in August to 2.051 million in September in domestic transport in Brazil, which means a good monthly increase of 12.3%, very close to Azul.

In September 2019, the company had handled 2.659 million, so its domestic recovery is 77.1%.

Finally, Gol totaled 1.646 million domestic shipments and arrivals in September, an increase of 6.5% over the 1.546 million in August.

The company, however, is currently the most impacted compared to 2019, as it had transported 2.821 million in September of that year, which means a recovery of only 54.8%.





The other airlines that transported passengers in the Brazilian domestic market can be seen in the complete lists below, with data for September 2021 and September 2019. (Note: Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos is not included in the list because it did not present its data to ANAC, having even been fined by the Agency for this reason).

September/2021 – Domestic Passengers

September/2019 – Domestic Passengers

International market

In transporting passengers on routes international to/from Brazil, the scenario changes a lot, with Latam leading with an advantage over Azul, however, other foreign airlines are at the top of the ranking.

TAP Air Portugal was the largest carrier of international travelers in our country, having registered around 62,000 people between departures and arrivals in September. In the previous month, it had also led, with 52.9 thousand passengers, having, therefore, grown 17.2%.

In 2019, TAP was third, with 166,000, behind Latam and Gol. The current recovery of the Portuguese is 37.3% of the pre-Covid movement.

Panama’s Copa Airlines took second place, with 53,000 passengers to/from Brazil in September, an increase of 4.1% over the 51.5 thousand in August.

In 2019, the company was only in the 7th position, with 81.7 thousand, so its recovery is more significant, with 65.7%.





In third position finally appears Latam. With 47,400 international passengers to/from Brazil, the company grew 11.8% compared to the 42,400 travelers it transported in August.

Before Covid-19, Latam led the Brazilian international segment with 417.8 thousand passengers in September 2019, therefore, its recovery is only 11.3%.

Gol, which in September 2019 was the second largest, with 175,000 people transported to/from Brazil, has not yet resumed regular international flights.

Azul, which occupied fourth place before Covid, with 100,000 international passengers, was in ninth position in September 2021, with 16,600 people. The value represents a monthly drop of 12.7% over the 19,100 passengers in August. The company’s recovery is 16.6% over September 2019.

Below, see the sequence of the 30 largest airlines moving passengers to/from Brazil, both in September 2021 and in September 2019.

September/2021 – International Passengers

September/2019 – International Passengers

