See who are the nine victims of the cave collapse in Altinópolis, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Civilian fire brigades and instructors were referred to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) between Sunday afternoon and evening and released to the families thereafter.

According to the Municipality of Batatais, the bodies of the six residents are veiled together at the Marinheirão Sports Gym. The ceremony restricted to family members began at 8:30 am. From 10:30 am, the wake will be open to the public until 3:00 pm.

The other three victims will be veiled in Altinópolis, Sales Oliveira (SP) and in Monte Santo de Minas (MG).

Fire Department works to rescue victims buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP

The group and 19 other people were taking part in training at Gruta Duas Bocas, near the Gruta do Itambé, a well-known tourist spot in the city, when there was a landslide. According to family members, the activity began on Saturday afternoon (30). They would spend the night camped in the cave as part of their training.

Of the ten people who were held in the cave, one was rescued alive. The victim is a man. He is admitted to the Emergency Unit of Hospital das Clínicas (HC-UE). There is still no information about his health status.

See who the collapse victims are.

Celso Galina Júnior is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Jenifer Caroline da Silva, 25 years old, Batatais

Jenifer Caroline da Silva is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

José Cândido Messias da Silva, 53 years old, Batatais

José Cândido Messias da Silva is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Elaine Cristina de Carvalho, 52 years old, Batatais

Elaine Cristina de Carvalho is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Rodrigo Triffoni Calegari, 32 years old, Batatais

Rodrigo Triffoni Calegari is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Jonatas Ítalo Lopes, 28 years old, Batatais

Jonatas Ítalo Lopes is one of the nine victims of the burial in a cave in Altinópolis, SP

Débora Silva Ferreira, Monte Santo de Minas (MG)

Débora Silva Ferreira is one of the nine victims of the burial in a cave in Altinópolis, SP

Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros, 28 years old, Sales Oliveira (SP)

Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Natan de Souza Martins, 18 years old, Altinópolis

Natan de Souza Martins is one of the nine victims of the cave burial in Altinópolis, SP

Ceiling collapsed during training

The landslide happened around 1 am this Sunday. According to the Fire Department, 28 civil firefighters and instructors were training inside the cave, when the cave’s roof collapsed, leaving part of the group trapped. The activity was promoted by the Real Life school, with an office in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

According to teacher Cristina Trifoni, mother of instructor Rodrigo Trifoni Calegari, the group would spend the night there as part of the training. Her 32-year-old son died in the accident.

At around 9:45 am, the Fire Department reported that the first victim was taken out alive. Wallace Ricardo da Silva was taken to the HC-UE, in Ribeirão Preto. Another six people who managed to get out on time suffered minor injuries, were taken to hospital and have already been discharged.

Firefighters and first responders at the entrance to the Dois Bocas Cave in Altinópolis, SP

Rescue specialists, technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) were taken by helicopter to Altinópolis to reinforce the work.

The Civil Defense and the Fire Department informed that they had not been previously communicated about the training being carried out.

The owner of the company Real Life, Sebastião Abreu, said that training like this is common at the school. He was unable to inform, however, if there was authorization for the activity.

Due to the rain, Abreu informed that the course could have been postponed, but that the instructors at the location decided to continue the practice.



