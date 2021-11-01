see who the nine victims of the cave collapse are

The nine victims who died buried after the roof of a cave collapsed in Altinópolis (SP) on Sunday morning (31) were identified by the Fire Department and the Military Police.
A group of 28 civil firefighters, including instructors and students, participated in a training session when part of the cave’s roof collapsed and hit ten people. One of them was rescued alive and remains hospitalized. The other 18 people were unharmed. Of the nine dead, six lived in Batatais. The city holds a collective wake.
See who the victims are:
Celso Galina Júnior
A resident of Batatais, he was a civil firefighter and an instructor accredited by the São Paulo Military Police Fire Department. He worked at the BUSF (Firemen United Without Borders) sub-delegation in Batatais. He was the boyfriend of Ana Carla Costa, another victim of the burial.
Jenifer Caroline da Silva
Civil firefighter who worked in Batatais.
Elaine Cristina de Carvalho
Civil firefighter who worked in Batatais and participated in the training. Six of the nine dead were from the same town.
Rodrigo Triffoni caleari
A resident of Batatais, he was one of the instructors of the group of civil firefighters who participated in training in a cave in Altinópolis.
Jonathan Ítalo Lopes
Civil firefighter who participated in the training in the cave. He was also a land rescue instructor.
José Cândido Messias da Silva
Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros
Civil firefighter and girlfriend of instructor Celso Galina, another victim of the burial. She was from Orlândia and will be veiled and buried in Sales de Oliveira.
Nathan de Souza Martins
An 18-year-old young man, the youngest among the dead, was taking part in the training when the cave collapsed. She is the only victim of the accident who lived in Altinópolis.
Débora Silva Ferreira
Civil firefighter, is the only victim who will be veiled and buried in another state, in the city of Monte Santo de Minas (MG).