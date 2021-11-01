see who the nine victims of the cave collapse are

The nine victims who died buried after the roof of a cave collapsed in Altinópolis (SP) on Sunday morning (31) were identified by the Fire Department and the Military Police.

A group of 28 civil firefighters, including instructors and students, participated in a training session when part of the cave’s roof collapsed and hit ten people. One of them was rescued alive and remains hospitalized. The other 18 people were unharmed. Of the nine dead, six lived in Batatais. The city holds a collective wake.

See who the victims are:

Celso Galina Júnior

A resident of Batatais, he was a civil firefighter and an instructor accredited by the São Paulo Military Police Fire Department. He worked at the BUSF (Firemen United Without Borders) sub-delegation in Batatais. He was the boyfriend of Ana Carla Costa, another victim of the burial.

Celso Galina Júnior, civil firefighter and instructor, was one of the fatal victims of the partial collapse of a cave in Altinópolis (SP) Image: Personal archive

Jenifer Caroline da Silva

Civil firefighter who worked in Batatais.

Jenifer Caroline da Silva participated in the training and was one of the victims who died buried in Altinópolis (SP) Image: Personal archive

Elaine Cristina de Carvalho

Civil firefighter who worked in Batatais and participated in the training. Six of the nine dead were from the same town.

Elaine Cristina de Carvalho participated in the training and was one of the victims who died buried in Altinópolis (SP) Image: Personal archive

Rodrigo Triffoni caleari

A resident of Batatais, he was one of the instructors of the group of civil firefighters who participated in training in a cave in Altinópolis.

Rodrigo Triffoni Calegari, one of the nine victims who died buried after the partial collapse of a cave in the interior of São Paulo Image: Personal archive

Jonathan Ítalo Lopes

Civil firefighter who participated in the training in the cave. He was also a land rescue instructor.

Jonatas Ítalo Lopes, civil firefighter who participated in the training in the cave and died buried Image: Personal archive

José Cândido Messias da Silva

José Cândido Messias da Silva is one of nine victims of cave burial in Altinópolis Image: Personal archive

Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros

Civil firefighter and girlfriend of instructor Celso Galina, another victim of the burial. She was from Orlândia and will be veiled and buried in Sales de Oliveira.

Ana Carla Costa Rodrigues de Barros is one of nine victims of cave burial in Altinópolis (SP) Image: Personal archive

Nathan de Souza Martins

An 18-year-old young man, the youngest among the dead, was taking part in the training when the cave collapsed. She is the only victim of the accident who lived in Altinópolis.

Natan de Souza Martins, one of the nine victims of the cave burial Image: Personal archive

Débora Silva Ferreira

Civil firefighter, is the only victim who will be veiled and buried in another state, in the city of Monte Santo de Minas (MG).