Shanghai Disneyland closes after detecting 1 case of Covid | World

Disneyland’s amusement park in Shanghai, China, closed this Monday (1st), after detecting a case of Covid-19, amid an attempt by authorities to control new outbreaks in the Asian giant, less than 100 days before the Olympics winter.

The Games will be held in February 2022 in the capital Beijing, and the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of confining entire cities and adopting severe lockdowns after detecting small outbreaks (see below).

Most populous country in the world, with 1.4 billion inhabitants, China registered 92 cases of Covid-19 this Monday (1st), the highest number since September. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country says it has detected only 97,000 cases and 4,600 deaths caused by the virus.

The Chinese government also claims to have applied more than 2.25 billion doses of vaccines and that more than 73% of the population is fully immunized.

“Shanghai Disneyland” had started on Sunday (1) to test Covid-19 on all its visitors before they left the park.. About 34,000 people were tested between yesterday and today, according to the Shanghai municipality.

The park announced its closure after a woman who visited the park tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning home in a neighboring province., according to Chinese state media. The site said it would remain closed until at least tomorrow.

‘Zero tolerance’ strategy

Even with the emergence of the delta variant and the advance of vaccination, the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of imposing strict lockdowns on cities that register few cases of the new coronavirus to interrupt virus transmission.

The city of Heihe, on the Russian border, announced on Thursday (28) a lockdown after also registering a single case of Covid-19. In addition to the confinement, all 1.6 million inhabitants will be tested, public transport has been suspended and no vehicles can leave the city.

Heihe is separated from the Russian city of Blagovechchensk by the Amur River, and the neighboring country is one of the most affected by the pandemic today.

Two days earlier, a similar decision was taken in Lanzhou, a city of 4 million people 1,700 km west of Beijing. Days earlier, the Ejin commune, on the border with Mongolia, also ordered its 35,000 inhabitants to stay at home.

The previous weekend, authorities also canceled the marathon in Wuhan, the city that registered the first cases of the disease in late 2019, and then in Beijing (see the video below).

