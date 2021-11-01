Ship wrecks at Praia de Itapebussus, in Rio das Ostras, RJ; there are at least 3 deaths and 10 people rescued alive | Lakes Region

A vessel sank this Monday morning (1st) in Rio das Ostras, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. At least three people died, according to information from firefighters. Another ten people have already been rescued and sent to the city’s UPA.
The accident happened near Itapebussus Beach. Diving teams from Campos dos Goytacazes and the Macaé fire station are searching for other victims. The rough sea and rainy weather make it difficult for divers to work.
The three bodies were sent to the IML in Macaé and have not yet been identified.
Firefighters search for more people who would be on a ship that sank in Rio das Ostras — Photo: Bruna Bouckhorny/g1
Firefighters were called at 7am. There is still no information on how many people were on the boat, nor where they are from. The firefighters also informed that they still do not know if the vessel was a speedboat or a fishing vessel.
Itapebussus is an environmental preservation area in Rio das Ostras, to reach the place it is necessary to walk a 30-minute trail.
This article is being updated