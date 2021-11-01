Shooting ends Carioca U-20 game: “Teams ran to take shelter” – 10/31/2021

An intense firefight this afternoon (31) ended the match between Serra Macaense and Carapebus, at Moacyrzão stadium, in Macaé (RJ), for the B1 Series of the Carioca Championship, equivalent to the State’s Third Division. The players, members of the technical committees and other workers who were in the place had to run for shelter. Nobody was hurt.

The sad episode happened 28 minutes into the second half, when the goalkeeper of one of the teams was receiving medical care. In the images that circulate from the “TV Serra Macaense” you can hear the shots clearly. Athletes, however, are slow to believe that the situation was happening and seek protection only after a few seconds.

O UOL Sport spoke with announcer Breno Monsef, who broadcast the match, and he revealed that the shooting lasted an astonishing 40 minutes.

“Clearly the players started to see if that was really happening and, when they realized it, they ran for cover. The shot went on for 40 minutes. With intensity it was about 20 minutes, then it was sporadic,” said Monsef, who was in a makeshift structure in one of the changing rooms, as the stadium booths were closed.

According to reports, the shooting was caused by an operation by the Military Police in one of the communities near the Moacyrzão stadium. Even the PM, who guided the closing of the game.

It is now unclear whether the match — which was 0-0 — will be restarted on another date or declared over with both teams accumulating one point. The case will go to the Court of Sports Justice (TJD-RJ).

In addition to the U-20 game, the women’s football match that would follow was also cancelled.