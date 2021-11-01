Shooting interrupts a soccer match in Macaé, RJ; watch the video | soccer

A shootout interrupted a football match, for the B1 U-20 series this Sunday afternoon (31), in Macaé, in the Baixada Litorânea do Rio.

The match between Serra Macaense and Carapebus was in the 2nd time, around 28 minutes and 17 seconds, the goalkeeper of Carapebus, Guilherme was being attended to, when the shooting started outside the stadium, the players began to look for shelter.

The match valid for the fourth round of the group stage of the Estadual was being played at Estádio Moacyrzão, in Macaé. The women’s soccer championship game between Serra Macaense and Duque de Caxias, which would take place soon after, was suspended under the guidance of the Military Police.

O g1 talked with the two clubs, they remained in the stadium inside the locker rooms until 4:30 pm, they left after the arrival of the Military Police.

“Let’s wait for the federation’s decision, about the continuation of the game, let’s wait for the holiday break. Everyone’s fine, we’ve already arrived in Carapebus. It was just a scare. Goalkeeper Guilherme is also fine, he had a problem during the game , that’s why he was being attended to. In nearly 20 years of football, it’s the first time I’ve seen something like that,” said Max Douglas, football director at Carapebus.

According to the executive director of Serra Macaense, none of the team or technical committee suffered any kind of injury.

“I’ve been here at the club for 5 years, we have people from the club who were born here and had never witnessed it, it’s very impactful, we get very sad, we wonder about the people who live in this scenario and how much suffering must be , ” said the executive director of Serra Macaense, Marcelo Soares.

The stadium was without public, the municipality of Macaé has not yet allowed the presence of fans in sporting events.

According to the PM, the confrontation began after the police were attacked by criminals from Comunidade Nova Holanda.

Also according to the PM, there was no record of arrest, apprehension or injuries.

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for the Military Police reports that military police officers from the 32nd BPM (Macaé) were shot at by criminals in the region of Comunidade Nova Holanda and there was a confrontation this Sunday (October 31). The land was stabilized and stabilized. policing continues to be reinforced in the area. So far, there is no record of arrest, arrest or injury.”

In a statement, the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro said that in order to preserve the players, technical commissions and referees, it decided to suspend the match.