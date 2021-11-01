Simone, from the duo with Simaria, reveals that she was arrested in the United States

Singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, surprised her by revealing that she was already arrested in the United States by mistake during her teenage years, in a new video posted on her YouTube channel. According to her, the arrest occurred when she arrived in the country with Frank Aguiar, for whom she worked as a backing vocalist.

“I think I was arrested when I was 15 or 16 years old. Frank Aguiar will perform in the United States, all documentation perfect. Once there, at the time of the interview with the Federal Police, they took me to a small room. I thought it was to see something. When I think not, some police officers come and put on a leather belt with a chain and handcuffs”, began the wife of businessman Kaká Diniz.

The singer said that the US Federal Police thought her passport was stolen.

“I start to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen. To stop chipping, a little handcuff on my foot, and I’m crying,” said Simone, who went on to give more details, and said she had faced psychological pressure from police officers.

Simone said she suffered a lot of psychological pressure and revealed what was asked of her while in detention.