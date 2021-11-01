Simone recalls miscarriage in the US: “Worst sensation in the world”

Simone, on her YouTube channel, recalled that she almost had an international police record, that she was already arrested in the United States by mistake during her teenage years. The arrest took place shortly after she arrived in the country with Frank Aguiar, for whom she and Simaria were doing backing vocal.

“At the time, if I had sued those people, I would have made good money. I don’t know if there was a case either. I didn’t even try to find out why I was so young at the time”, she began.

“I think I was arrested when I was 15 or 16 years old. Frank Aguiar will perform in the United States, all documentation perfect. Once there, at the time of the interview with the Federal Police, they took me to a small room. I thought it was to see something. When I think not, some policemen come and put on a leather belt with a chain and handcuffs. I start to cry. Imagine, again, my first time in the country. For them, my passport was stolen. To stop chipping, a little handcuff on my foot, and I was crying,” he explained.

The singer also revealed how the agents were approached during her detention. “They took me to a place full of Muslims. And the psychological pressure they used? ‘You can tell us that your passport was stolen. If you tell the truth, we’ll let you at least call your mom. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck here and you won’t see your parents anymore.’ I even took those photos. How was my word going to count? They had to investigate. Five hours later, those people come and say ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You can get to know our country. It was a mistake,’” he reported.

